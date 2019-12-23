Chandankyari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chandankiyari): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

37. Chandankyari (Chandankiyari) (चंदनकियारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Bokaro (बोकारो) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Chandankyari is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 32.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,40,631 eligible electors, of which 1,27,161 were male, 1,13,469 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chandankyari, there are 4996 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2790 are male, 2205 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2241 voters in the 80+ age category and 1840 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chandankyari Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Rohit Kumar Das BJP -- -- Amar Kumar Bauri AJSU -- -- Uma Kant Rajak JMM -- -- Bijay Kumar Rajwar TMC -- -- Raj Kumar Ram BSP -- -- Samir Kumar Das SUCOI(C) -- -- Anil Bauri AB -- -- Kiriti Bhushan Das AIFB -- -- Jageshwer Prasad Hazra PPOI(D) -- -- Prakash Das JPA -- -- Rampad Ravidas MCO -- -- Lal Mohan Rajwar APOI -- -- Harendra Kumar IND -- -- Ganesh Kumar Das IND -- -- Bholanath Bauri

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,18,047 eligible electors, of which 1,15,722 were male, 1,02,325 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,85,706.

Chandankyari has an elector sex ratio of 892.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Amar Kumar Bauri of JVM won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 34164 votes which was 21.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 51.17% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 3,517 votes which was 2.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 30.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 37. Chandankyari Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 27 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.42%, while it was 64.71% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 37. Chandankyari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 265.

Extent: 37. Chandankyari constituency comprises of the following areas of Bokaro district of Jharkhand: Chandankiyari police station and Gram Panchayats : Bijulia, Alkusa, Buribinor, Khamarbendi, Dhudhigajar, Kura, Dabartupara, Jaitara, Pudru and Sardaha in Chas police station in Baghmar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandankyari is: 23.572 86.2972.

