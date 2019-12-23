Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Chandankyari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chandankiyari): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandankyari (Chandankiyari, चंदनकियारी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Chandankyari Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Chandankiyari): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandankyari (Chandankiyari, चंदनकियारी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

37. Chandankyari (Chandankiyari) (चंदनकियारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Bokaro (बोकारो) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Chandankyari is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 32.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,40,631 eligible electors, of which 1,27,161 were male, 1,13,469 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Chandankyari, there are 4996 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2790 are male, 2205 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2241 voters in the 80+ age category and 1840 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Chandankyari Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JVMP
--
--
Rohit Kumar Das
BJP
--
--
Amar Kumar Bauri
AJSU
--
--
Uma Kant Rajak
JMM
--
--
Bijay Kumar Rajwar
TMC
--
--
Raj Kumar Ram
BSP
--
--
Samir Kumar Das
SUCOI(C)
--
--
Anil Bauri
AB
--
--
Kiriti Bhushan Das
AIFB
--
--
Jageshwer Prasad Hazra
PPOI(D)
--
--
Prakash Das
JPA
--
--
Rampad Ravidas
MCO
--
--
Lal Mohan Rajwar
APOI
--
--
Harendra Kumar
IND
--
--
Ganesh Kumar Das
IND
--
--
Bholanath Bauri

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,18,047 eligible electors, of which 1,15,722 were male, 1,02,325 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,85,706.

Chandankyari has an elector sex ratio of 892.33.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Amar Kumar Bauri of JVM won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 34164 votes which was 21.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 51.17% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 3,517 votes which was 2.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 30.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 37. Chandankyari Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 27 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.42%, while it was 64.71% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 37. Chandankyari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 265.

Extent: 37. Chandankyari constituency comprises of the following areas of Bokaro district of Jharkhand: Chandankiyari police station and Gram Panchayats : Bijulia, Alkusa, Buribinor, Khamarbendi, Dhudhigajar, Kura, Dabartupara, Jaitara, Pudru and Sardaha in Chas police station in Baghmar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandankyari is: 23.572 86.2972.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandankyari results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram