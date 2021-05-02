Chandannagore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chandannagore Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

189. Chandannagore (चन्दन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chandannagore is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,29,249 eligible electors, of which 1,14,690 were male, 1,14,550 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandannagore in 2021 is 999.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,035 eligible electors, of which 1,09,437 were male, 1,04,596 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,388 eligible electors, of which 1,04,641 were male, 95,747 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandannagore in 2016 was 330. In 2011, there were 218.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Indranil Sen E of TMC won in this seat by defeating Gautam Sarkar Son Of Kartick Chandra Sarkar of CPIM by a margin of 2,114 votes which was 1.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.83% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ashok Kumar Shaw of TMC won in this seat defeating Siba Prosad Bandyopadhyay of CPIM by a margin of 43,039 votes which was 27.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 189. Chandannagore Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chandannagore are: Indranil Sen (TMC), Gautam Sarkar (CPIM), Deepanjan Kumar Guha (BJP), Uday Veer Choudhury (IND), Tandra Bhattacharjee (Tandradi) (IND), Praloy Mukherjee (IND), Ratan Kumar Chatterjee (R K C) (IND), Subrata Dey (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.96%, while it was 79.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 189. Chandannagore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 258. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

189. Chandannagore constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Chandannagar (MC) and 2. Bhadreswar (M). It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Chandannagore is 25 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandannagore is: 22°51’44.3"N 88°20’34.4"E.

