Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chandauli MP Mahendranath Pandey Joins Team Modi as Cabinet Minister

Pitted against the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Sanjay Chauhan, Pandey won from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in eastern UP by a slender margin of about 14,000 votes.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chandauli MP Mahendranath Pandey Joins Team Modi as Cabinet Minister
File photo of Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey.
Loading...
Mahendranath Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Narendra Modi’s brand new cabinet on Thursday.

He won from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in eastern UP by a slender margin of about 14,000 votes.

He was pitted against the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Sanjay Chauhan and Jan Adhikar Party's Shivkanya Kushwaha.

In 2014, Pandey had defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Anil Kumar Maurya by 1.56 lakh votes. Ramkishun, the sitting MP from Samajwadi Party, was pushed to the third position.

The BJP had first won the seat in 1991 when Ananda Ratna Maurya defeated Janata Dal’s Kailash Nath Singh Yadav.

Maurya went on to win two more elections in 1996 and 1998, but lost to Jawahar Lal Jaiswal of the SP in 1999.

In the last parliamentary election in 2014, the BJP had won 71 of the 80 seats in the state, securing 42.63% of the votes.

BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The SP had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35%.

The BSP did not win any seat, but had secured 19.77% votes.

The Congress had registered wins on two seats in 2014, bagging 7.53% of the votes.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram