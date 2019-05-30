English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandauli MP Mahendranath Pandey Joins Team Modi as Cabinet Minister
Pitted against the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Sanjay Chauhan, Pandey won from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in eastern UP by a slender margin of about 14,000 votes.
File photo of Union Minister Mahendranath Pandey.
Mahendranath Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in Narendra Modi’s brand new cabinet on Thursday.
He won from the Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in eastern UP by a slender margin of about 14,000 votes.
He was pitted against the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Sanjay Chauhan and Jan Adhikar Party's Shivkanya Kushwaha.
In 2014, Pandey had defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Anil Kumar Maurya by 1.56 lakh votes. Ramkishun, the sitting MP from Samajwadi Party, was pushed to the third position.
The BJP had first won the seat in 1991 when Ananda Ratna Maurya defeated Janata Dal’s Kailash Nath Singh Yadav.
Maurya went on to win two more elections in 1996 and 1998, but lost to Jawahar Lal Jaiswal of the SP in 1999.
In the last parliamentary election in 2014, the BJP had won 71 of the 80 seats in the state, securing 42.63% of the votes.
BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The SP had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35%.
The BSP did not win any seat, but had secured 19.77% votes.
The Congress had registered wins on two seats in 2014, bagging 7.53% of the votes.
