Chandel Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

A total of 2 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Langhu Paulhring Anal (NPF), Ss. Olish (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 94.29%, which is 5.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Letpao Haokip of NPP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.41 Chandel (चंदेल) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Chandel district of Manipur. Chandel is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.11%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 48090 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 23,560 were male and 24,530 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandel in 2019 was: 1,041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 47,545 eligible electors, of which 23,177 were male,24,368 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 44,762 eligible electors, of which 21,534 were male, 23,228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandel in 2017 was 1,345. In 2012, there were 983 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Letpao Haokip of NPP won in this seat defeating Ts Warngam of IND by a margin of 2,125 which was 5.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPP had a vote share of 33.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, St Nunghlung Victor of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating Thangkholun Haokip of INC by a margin of 166 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 37.37% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 41 Chandel Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 2 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Chandel are: Langhu Paulhring Anal (NPF), Ss. Olish (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 94.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 89.05%, while it was 79.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chandel went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.41 Chandel Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 74. In 2012, there were 69 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.41 Chandel comprises of the following areas of Chandel district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Chandel constituency, which are: Singhat, Kumbi, Sugnoo, Hiyanglam, Tengnoupal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chandel is approximately 18205 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandel is: 24°05’24.7"N 93°59’49.9"E.

