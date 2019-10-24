Take the pledge to vote

Chandgad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चंदगड): Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandgad (चंदगड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
Detailed Results
Chandgad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चंदगड): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandgad (चंदगड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

271. Chandgad (चंदगड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,21,148 eligible electors, of which 1,61,783 were male, 1,59,362 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,235 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chandgad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
4189
30.60%
Vinayak Alias Virgonda Patil
NCP
3168
23.14%
Rajesh Narasingrao Patil
JSS
1788
13.06%
Ashok Kashinath Charati
IND
1279
9.34%
Shivaji Shattupa Patil
SS
1206
8.81%
Kupekar Sangramsinh Alias Sangramsinh Bhageshwarrao Desai
IND
834
6.09%
Ramesh Dattu Redekar
IND
638
4.66%
Aniruddh Kedari Redekar
NOTA
115
0.84%
Nota
IND
105
0.77%
Mahesh Narsingrao Patil
IND
83
0.61%
Santosh Krushna Patil
IND
80
0.58%
Subhash Vaiju Desai
BSP
62
0.45%
Shrikant Arjun Kamble
IND
57
0.42%
Appasaheb Baburao Bhosale
IND
46
0.34%
Namdev Baswant Sutar
IND
39
0.28%
Prakash Ramchandra Redekar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,03,275 eligible electors, of which 1,53,565 were male, 1,49,710 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,235 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,67,039.

Chandgad has an elector sex ratio of 985.04.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai-Kupakar Sandhyadevi Krushnarao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8199 votes which was 3.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 23.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Desai Krishnarao Rakhamajirao Alias Babasaheb Kupekar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the JSS candidate by a margin of 5332 votes which was 2.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 30.86% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 271. Chandgad Assembly segment of Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. Kolhapur Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.04%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.78%, while it was 77.9 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.74%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 271. Chandgad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 347.

Extent: 271. Chandgad constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Chandgad Tehsil, Ajra Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Maligre, Gadhinglaj Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Dundage, Halkarni, Mahagaon, Nesari.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandgad is: 15.9807 74.268.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandgad results.

