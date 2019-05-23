Chandigarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chandigarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Manjeet Singh Bohat IND -- -- Yogesh Dhingra IND -- -- Raj Kamal Singh IND -- -- Boota Singh IND -- -- Prem Lata IND -- -- Devi Sirohi IND -- -- Nidhi Kansal BSP -- -- Parveen Kumar IND -- -- Ram Kumar IND -- -- Sunita ABAP -- -- Jyoti RLKP -- -- Nawab Ali SVSP -- -- Bhupinder Kaur HSS -- -- Jagdish Kumar Nidan AIFB -- -- Gurmail Singh NOTA -- -- Nota CKAP -- -- Avinash Singh Sharma IND -- -- Tejinder Singh Walia IND -- -- Karan Vasudeva BPHP -- -- Sharmila Johari BMFP -- -- Satybir Singh BMP -- -- Sandeep Bidla SAKP -- -- Shambhu CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Lashkar Singh ANC -- -- Mukesh Pachara RJKP -- -- Yograj Sahota BKP -- -- Ramneet JRSP -- -- Satish Kumar BRWP -- -- Sarabjeet Singh Sohal AAAP -- -- Harmohan Dhawan IND -- -- Akhlesh Kumar IND -- -- Uday Raj BSP(A) -- -- Subhash Tamoli RPI(A) -- -- Subhash Chander Goyal INC -- -- Pawan Kumar Bansal BJSMP -- -- Sanjay Balaan BJP -- -- Kirron Kher

1. Chandigarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Chandigarh in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Chandigarh is 86.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kher Kirron Anupam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,642 votes which was 15.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pawan Kumar Bansal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 58,967 votes which was 17.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.51% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh was: Kher Kirron Anupam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,33,621 men, 2,81,593 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chandigarh is: 30.7194 76.7647Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चंडीगढ़, चंडीगढ़ (Hindi); চণ্ডীগড়, চণ্ডীগড় (Bengali); चंदिगड, चंदिगड (Marathi); ચંદિગઢ, ચંદિગઢ (Gujarati); சண்டிகர், சண்டிகர் (Tamil); ఛండీగడ్, ఛండీగడ్ (Telugu); ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್, ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್ (Kannada); ചണ്ടിഗഢ്, ചണ്ടിഗഢ് (Malayalam)