Chandigarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandigarh MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Chandigarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Chandigarh in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Chandigarh is 86.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kher Kirron Anupam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,642 votes which was 15.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pawan Kumar Bansal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 58,967 votes which was 17.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.51% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh was: Kher Kirron Anupam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,33,621 men, 2,81,593 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Chandigarh is: 30.7194 76.7647
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चंडीगढ़, चंडीगढ़ (Hindi); চণ্ডীগড়, চণ্ডীগড় (Bengali); चंदिगड, चंदिगड (Marathi); ચંદિગઢ, ચંદિગઢ (Gujarati); சண்டிகர், சண்டிகர் (Tamil); ఛండీగడ్, ఛండీగడ్ (Telugu); ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್, ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್ (Kannada); ചണ്ടിഗഢ്, ചണ്ടിഗഢ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
Chandigarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Manjeet Singh Bohat
IND
--
--
Yogesh Dhingra
IND
--
--
Raj Kamal Singh
IND
--
--
Boota Singh
IND
--
--
Prem Lata
IND
--
--
Devi Sirohi
IND
--
--
Nidhi Kansal
BSP
--
--
Parveen Kumar
IND
--
--
Ram Kumar
IND
--
--
Sunita
ABAP
--
--
Jyoti
RLKP
--
--
Nawab Ali
SVSP
--
--
Bhupinder Kaur
HSS
--
--
Jagdish Kumar Nidan
AIFB
--
--
Gurmail Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CKAP
--
--
Avinash Singh Sharma
IND
--
--
Tejinder Singh Walia
IND
--
--
Karan Vasudeva
BPHP
--
--
Sharmila Johari
BMFP
--
--
Satybir Singh
BMP
--
--
Sandeep Bidla
SAKP
--
--
Shambhu
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Lashkar Singh
ANC
--
--
Mukesh Pachara
RJKP
--
--
Yograj Sahota
BKP
--
--
Ramneet
JRSP
--
--
Satish Kumar
BRWP
--
--
Sarabjeet Singh Sohal
AAAP
--
--
Harmohan Dhawan
IND
--
--
Akhlesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Uday Raj
BSP(A)
--
--
Subhash Tamoli
RPI(A)
--
--
Subhash Chander Goyal
INC
--
--
Pawan Kumar Bansal
BJSMP
--
--
Sanjay Balaan
BJP
--
--
Kirron Kher
