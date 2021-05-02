Chandipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chandipur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

211. Chandipur (चांदीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chandipur is part of 31. Kanthi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,312 eligible electors, of which 1,26,950 were male, 1,18,362 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandipur in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,472 eligible electors, of which 1,16,376 were male, 1,07,094 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,758 eligible electors, of which 98,628 were male, 90,130 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandipur in 2016 was 761. In 2011, there were 561.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Amiyakanti Bhattacharjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Mangal Chand Pradhan of CPIM by a margin of 9,654 votes which was 4.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.52% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Amiya Kanti Bhattacharjee (Kablu) of TMC won in this seat defeating Bidyut Guchhait of CPIM by a margin of 11,709 votes which was 6.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 211. Chandipur Assembly segment of Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kanthi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chandipur are: Ashis Kumar Guchhait (CPIM), Pulak Kanti Guria (BJP), Biswanath Ghorai (BSP), Soham Chakraborty (TMC), Bikash Chandra Das (WBSP), Swapan Kumar Bhowmik (SUCOIC), Arup Kumar Sahoo (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.93%, while it was 91.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 345 polling stations in 211. Chandipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

EXTENT:

211. Chandipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chandipur, 2. Benodia, Bivisanpur, Gurgram, Kakra, Mahammadpur-I and Mahammadpur-II GPs of CDB Bhagawanpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Chandipur is 243 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandipur is: 22°06’07.6"N 87°53’43.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chandipur results.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here