Chanditala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chanditala Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

194. Chanditala (चंडीतल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chanditala is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,63,181 eligible electors, of which 1,33,642 were male, 1,29,536 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chanditala in 2021 is 969.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,40,383 eligible electors, of which 1,24,278 were male, 1,16,105 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,047 eligible electors, of which 1,05,839 were male, 96,208 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chanditala in 2016 was 96. In 2011, there were 51.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swati Khandoker of TMC won in this seat by defeating Azim Ali Md. Sk. of CPIM by a margin of 14,176 votes which was 7.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.28% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swati Khandoker of TMC won in this seat defeating Azim Ali Md Sk of CPIM by a margin of 16,920 votes which was 10.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 194. Chanditala Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chanditala are: Debashish Dasgupta(Yash D Guptaa) (BJP), Md Salim (CPIM), Swati Khandoker (TMC), Abdul Rahim Mollick (IND), Onkar Majumder (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.18%, while it was 81.55% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 194. Chanditala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

194. Chanditala constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Bhogabatipur, Gangadharpur, Krishnarampur, Kumirmorah and Nababpur GPs of CDB Chanditala-I 2. Baksa, Barijhati, Chanditala, Dankuni, Garalgacha, Janai, Monaharpur, Mrigala and Naiti GPs of CDB Chanditala-II. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Chanditala is 97 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chanditala is: 22°42’47.5"N 88°13’52.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chanditala results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here