Chandivali Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चांदिवली): Dilip Bhausaheb Lande of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

168. Chandivali (चांदिवली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.91%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,78,105 eligible electors, of which 2,17,625 were male, 1,60,476 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chandivali Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 35828 44.32% Dilip Bhausaheb Lande LEADING INC 32436 40.12% Khan Mohd.arif Naseem VBA 4877 6.03% Abul Hasan Khan MNS 3826 4.73% Sumeet Pandurang Baraskar NOTA 1812 2.24% Nota AAP 437 0.54% Er. Siraj Khan IND 413 0.51% Mamata Shubhranshu Dixit AIMIM 289 0.36% Mohd Imran Qureshi IND 178 0.22% Harshvardhan R. Pandey LD 167 0.21% Brijesh Surendranath Tiwari IND 154 0.19% Machindra Bawa Kothare UCP 127 0.16% Pt. Sunil Shukla IND 97 0.12% Sandeep Bhau Ramchandra Jadhav IND 88 0.11% Hajrat Sardar Pathan Mulani IND 71 0.09% Mohd. Mobin Shaikh Azmi IND 46 0.06% Mohammed Hasan Shaikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,17,700 eligible electors, of which 2,46,672 were male, 1,71,028 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 64 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,68,233.

Chandivali has an elector sex ratio of 737.4.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Khan Mohd Arif (Naseem) of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 29469 votes which was 15.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Khan Mohd Arif (Naseem) of INC won in this seat by defeating the MNS candidate by a margin of 33715 votes which was 21.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.65% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 168. Chandivali Assembly segment of Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai North-Central Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 44.32%, while it was 43.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 7.68%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 168. Chandivali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 415.

Extent: 168. Chandivali constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No.1978 (Part) - E.B.No. 55 to 61, 64 to 69, 73 to 78, 126 to 138, 164 to 352, 394 to 405, 422 to 573, 580 to 689, 707 to 831, Ward No. 2384(Part)-E.B. No. 255 to 302.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandivali is: 19.095 72.8965.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandivali results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.