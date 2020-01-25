Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
3-min read

Dismayed over Exclusion of INA Veterans from R-Day Parade, Chandra Bose Seeks Answer from PM

BJP leader and grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, said the government must have thought something before taking the decision and he would like to know why such a decision was taken.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Dismayed over Exclusion of INA Veterans from R-Day Parade, Chandra Bose Seeks Answer from PM
File photo of BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose.

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, has expressed serious displeasure over the Narendra Modi-led Union government’s decision to not allow veterans of the Indian National Army (INA) to take part in this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Chandra Bose said the Prime Minister should issue a clarification on the matter. “This is a serious matter. I would want to ask the PM why the INA was barred from participating in the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital this time.

“He should issue an explanation before the people of this country on why this happened. The government must have thought something before taking the decision. It had included the veterans for the first time last year,” he said.

"In 2019, INA veteran Lalti Ramji had participated in the R-day parade. Today, I received a call from his relative and he was so unhappy over the latest development, I too found it extremely disturbing," Chandra Bose told News18.​

The BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy, was the first person to express his shock over the matter on Twitter. “Shocking that Namo Government has declined permission to allow the Azad Hind Fauj veterans to be in the January 26th parade.”

Terming it the most unfortunate development, senior Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy said, “The BJP uses our great freedom fighters for their political interests. We all know about the INA’s contribution in our freedom struggle and that needs no explanation from anyone. The BJP uses Netaji, Mahatma Gandhi as well as Nathuram Godse to further their agenda. People of India are watching all this and they will give a befitting reply to the party leadership soon.”

He said it (INA at the R-day parade) was a matter of sentiment in Bengal and the government should have done this. “Earlier, the Centre did the same thing with the tableau from West Bengal. This shows the BJP leadership’s low-level politics. I hope the people of Bengal are keeping all these in mind.”

CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is unfortunate, but expected from BJP leaders don’t like the INA. Leaders of their ideological parent outfit, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have always been scared of the INA. These people only understand votes and divisive politics. They can go to any level to stay in power.”

However, BJP’s Sayantan Basu said people were being misled over the issue. “The BJP government has given its due respect to Netaji and one should not mislead people. I feel if someone who was actually a part of the INA should be invited (to the R-day parade). However, the matter should not be blown out of proportion.”

Recently, the Union Defence Ministry rejected Bengal’s tableau proposal for this year’s Republic Day parade. Soon after, the TMC leadership said it was a political move.

Later, the Defence Ministry issued a statement which said Bengal’s tableau proposal was rejected after an expert committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, while adding the same process was followed last year as well when the state’s tableau was shortlisted for participation.

Of the 56 tableau proposals received from states and union territories and central ministries and departments, 22 were shortlisted for this year’s event on January 26.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
