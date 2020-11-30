Chandrababu Naidu, 13 TDP MLAs Suspended from Andhra Pradesh Assembly

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP MLAs were on Monday suspended for a day from the state Legislative Assembly. The suspensions came after the lawmakers staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker's podium in protest against the high-handed behaviour of the ruling YCP government. The TDP was angry as its members were not being given a chance to speak about the contentious issue of cyclone relief to farmers and the affected.

The TDP members were also agitated over Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's unparliamentary remarks against the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

The suspended TDP MLAs are K Atchannaiudu, Payyavula Keshav, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Adireddy Bhavani, Velagapudi Ramakrishna, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Mantena Rama Raju, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gadde Rammohan, Jogeswara Rao, Anagani Satya Prasad and Bendalam Ashok.

In view of heavy cyclone damage, the TDP was demanding that the government give immediate compensation to help farmers take up rabi crops. It has also demanded Rs 10,000 cyclone relief assistance to each poor family who lost their livelihoods.

The TDP claimed that the government had promised to pay the crop insurance premium by itself but did not fulfill its promise. The government should stop betraying farmers and immediately pay the compensation, it added.