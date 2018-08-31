English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu and Kumaraswamy Meet to Discuss Regional Parties' Unity
The Karnataka chief minister arrived in Vijayawada this morning to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the historic city, atop Indrakeeladri.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met his Karnataka counterpart and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Vijayawada and discussed political issues, essentially the need for regional parties coming together.
A communique from the state Information and Public Relations Department said the two chief ministers discussed the need for regional parties coming together, more so in
south India.
Naidu and Kumaraswamy expressed the opinion that all regional parties in the south should come on to a single platform. They also discussed the need for an alternative force at the Centre, the communique said.
"These issues were discussed only for a brief time.There is need for elaborate deliberations on this," the communique quoted Naidu as saying at the end of the 40-minute meeting.
The Karnataka chief minister arrived in Vijayawada this morning to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the historic city, atop Indrakeeladri.
A communique from the state Information and Public Relations Department said the two chief ministers discussed the need for regional parties coming together, more so in
south India.
Naidu and Kumaraswamy expressed the opinion that all regional parties in the south should come on to a single platform. They also discussed the need for an alternative force at the Centre, the communique said.
"These issues were discussed only for a brief time.There is need for elaborate deliberations on this," the communique quoted Naidu as saying at the end of the 40-minute meeting.
The Karnataka chief minister arrived in Vijayawada this morning to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the historic city, atop Indrakeeladri.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- Google's Rumored More Affordable Pixel Phone Could Compete With OnePlus
- Asiad Loss is Big Setback, Road to Olympics is Lot Tougher Now, Says Harendra
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...