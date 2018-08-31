Chandrababu Naidu and Kumaraswamy Meet to Discuss Regional Parties' Unity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met his Karnataka counterpart and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Vijayawada and discussed political issues, essentially the need for regional parties coming together.A communique from the state Information and Public Relations Department said the two chief ministers discussed the need for regional parties coming together, more so insouth India.Naidu and Kumaraswamy expressed the opinion that all regional parties in the south should come on to a single platform. They also discussed the need for an alternative force at the Centre, the communique said."These issues were discussed only for a brief time.There is need for elaborate deliberations on this," the communique quoted Naidu as saying at the end of the 40-minute meeting.The Karnataka chief minister arrived in Vijayawada this morning to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the historic city, atop Indrakeeladri.