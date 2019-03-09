Chandrababu Naidu Asks People to Choose Between KCR and TDP in Andhra Polls

: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that elections in the state will be fought between Telugu Desam Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi.Speaking to media in Amaravati, the Andhra CM said, “KCR is the acting president of YSR Congress party not Jagan Mohan Reddy. Even the candidate list of YSRCP been finalised by KCR in Hyderabad. I am welcoming KCR to fight elections. It is time for the people to decide where they stand. Do you want KCR or TDP? It is the issue of self-respect of Andhra.”Naidu alleged that KCR has already sent Rs 1000 crore to the YSR Congress party for their election expenditure and that he is positioning Reddy for the post of Chief Minister. Naidu asked if that is the return gift KCR wants to give him?The Andhra CM also stated that TRS got 88 seats in recent assembly elections without doing anything for the people. He claimed that he has done a lot for the state and deserves to win all 175 seats.In the data theft case, Chandrababu made a sharp attack on KCR and YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.“Telangana police stole our party’s data and gave it to YSR Congress party. Without any complaint, how did the police raid IT Grid which gives technical support to our party,” he said.Naidu alleged that the conspiracy hatched on February 19 was planned by YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy and the Telangana police followed instructions.“The case involved many conspiracies and villains. The entire drama is bigger than the movie ‘Bahubali’. On the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR, Jagan and the police acted as dacoits,” Naidu added.He also said that the police commissioner of Cyberabad VC Sajjanar and the Chief of special investigative team Stephen Ravindra are making contradictory statements clearly suggesting a conspiracy.Naidu said that he made Hyderabad the IT brand and alleged that KCR is destroying it by harassing the owners of companies. “120 employees of IT grid are in fear of cases, including its owner Ashok. Who will protect them?” he asked.Chandrababu also took time to explain that the data in the ‘Sevamitra’ app is collected by booth level party workers and that it is not government data. He drew comparisons with the Modi’s Namo App and the TRS App to say that the nature of data is the same in their case as well.On the State Reorganisation Act, the CM said that the central government has not fulfilled promises mentioned in act and is not giving money to Polavaram project even after announcing it as a national project.