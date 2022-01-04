Chandrababu Naidu Calls Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy 'A Man of Destruction'

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “betrayer" and a “professional liar" and accused him of ruining the state in an “irreparable" manner. Commenting on the last 32 months of the YSRCP rule in the state, Naidu called Jagan Reddy a “man of destruction" and claimed that his regime perpetrated attacks on the constitutional institutions, obstruction to Polavaram, demolition of Amaravati, centralised corruption, and financial burdens on the poor people.

Addressing a press conference, Naidu said the poorer sections were bearing the brunt of Jagan Reddy’s “reckless" policies which pushed Andhra Pradesh into a deeper debt trap. The educated sections and business sections might go to other states for opportunities but the poor people would have to remain in Andhra Pradesh and repay the mounting state debt that was being caused by the corrupt regime, he said.

Naidu further said that destruction would be easy but it would require a lot of effort to construct anything. Jagan Reddy held a conference of district collectors at Praja Vedika and ordered its demolition at the same meeting. It was demolished on June 25, 2019. However, the government could not remove the debris even now. The demolished and uncleared debris of Praja Vedika stood there as a witness to the CM’s retrograde policies, Naidu said.

Naidu, who is a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, asserted that an able administrator would only look for opportunities to create wealth so as to generate income and meet welfare goals in a sustainable manner. But, CM Jagan had crushed Amaravati despite it being a Rs 2 lakh crore asset. Already Rs 10,000 crore was spent on capital buildings which were now in dilapidated condition due to the YCP atrocious policies, Naidu claimed.

The TDP chief said that Amaravati marked the peak of destruction under the Jagan Reddy-led rule. Over 29,000 farmers voluntarily gave 33,000 acres with a noble objective to construct capital for their state. The intellectuals should debate this issue and analyze the disastrous consequences of the government’s destruction on the future generations of Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said.

Naidu held the government’s reverse tendering responsible for the delay in Polavaram project. “Can Jagan Reddy complete it in 2022? Can the government release a white paper on the delay? They promised to complete Polavaram project by December 2021 but the DPR was not yet finalised. The Chief Minister should explain to the people why he could not get clearances for such an important project even after 32 months," he said.

The TDP chief said Andhra Pradesh would be the only state where the contractors were not coming forward to take up road repair works without advance payments.

Naidu has challenged Jagan Reddy to release a white paper on how much loans were brought and how much of it was spent on welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

