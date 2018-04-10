Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Peaceful Protests Across Andhra to Press for Special Status Demand

With the political battle against the Centre over granting of special status category to Andhra Pradesh not yielding any positive results, the common man in the state is now gearing up to lead the agitations and street protests to press home the demand.Various social organisations, employee unions, political and non-political student organisations and many political parties in the state are together preparing road map for a year-long agitation to mount pressure on the Centre.Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has appealed people to make their disappointment known to the Centre by peaceful protests across the state.Naidu has also called for all like-minded forces to unite and intensify agitation over the special category status for the state. Two committees for coordination and planning have been tasked to come up with the required action plan.After the second round of state all-party meet, it is also decided to extend support to each other and every agitation which takes up the fights for the rights of the state.Already 27 students and youth organisations have come together to form a Joint Action Committee. Interestingly, all political parties are bringing in intellectuals, middle class people, employees, youth for a collective fight.The Telugu Desam Party MPs, who were protesting in Delhi, have returned to their respective constituencies and would take up bus yatra to create awareness about the issue among people and also participate in agitations.Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu, too conducted a bicycle yatra in Amaravati, demanding special status.Naidu is also planning to hold a public rally in the month of April in Tirupati, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to fulfil assurances of special category status.All major political parties, YSR Congress, Jana-Sena, BJP and Left refused to attend the all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister. The opposition is conducting protests in their own ways, with the participation of the public.The CPI(M) is holding a "Praja Ballot" in Vijayawada. On April 10th and 11th, the ballot will be placed in over 200 places where people can give their vote of no-confidence.Meanwhile, the YSR Congress MPs are continuing their indefinite hunger at the AP Bhavan in Delhi. In Andhra Pradesh too, party leaders and student groups are also on relay hunger strikes in their respective constituencies.Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also recently carried out a Padyatra in Vijayawda. The party has also announced next protest in Anantapur on April 15.Telugu cinema industry has also extended their complete support in fight against Centre over Special Status.With growing anger, the protests are only likely to intensify in coming days.With 2019 state Assembly election just a year away, the emotive issue of special status has become the biggest political agenda. With every political party raising the issue and concern, it is competitive politics that has taken centre stage. And the action has moved back to Andhra Pradesh from Delhi.