Chandrababu Naidu Claims Modi Won't Become PM, Asserts Four Surveys Reveal TDP Victory

: Telugu Desam national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday predicted that Modi will never become Prime Minister again. "It is sure that the BJP will face a drubbing in the polls after the results are announced on May 23," he said.Exuding confidence of winning the polls followed by results of four surveys he conducted, Naidu, taking a dig at the BJP regime, said that the TDP had waged a war against Modi who has done nothing during his five-year term. "We fought against the BJP as it deliberately denied us special status and the loss incurred to the nation during five years. Now we have united all the political forces against the saffron party," he claimed.The TDP chief further added that Modi is literally caught in the web of despair and the panick of a serious debacle in the polls.Naidu also flayed the Modi regime for claiming for a poll gain during the campaigns by time and again talking on Balakot terror strike smashing about 350 terrorists in Pakistan by IAF followed by sacrifices of 42 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.Chandrababu said that the BJP will not win the mandate for its lopsided policies and the people have decided to route it. The TDP chief made the remarks against the saffron party as he has been pushing for a Congress-led coalition. He has been working against the BJP and had vowed to defeat Modi at any cost ever since the TDP snapped ties with the saffron party-led NDA at the Centre. Naidu is miffed with the BJP as it failed to grant special status category to Andhra Pradesh.On the controversy regarding Rajiv Gandhi, the TDP chief expressed anguish and dismay over Modi and BJP leadership for their comments.During a meeting with TDP leaders of Nandyal segment in Amaravathi, the TDP boss exuded the confidence of winning the polls. He asserted that the TDP will come to power with 110 seats after May 23 results.Chandrababu said that Modi will not become Prime Minister as the nation is against the BJP. He added that a Congress-led coalition is to form the government in the centre. He asked TDP leaders to avoid negligence and remain cautious until the counting of the votes is completed.The Andhra CM appreciated the party leadership and functionaries for working in unison for the polls and claimed to win Kurnool and Nandyal Lok Sabha seats.