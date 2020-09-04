Chandrababu Naidu Condemns Burning of Dalit Girl's House in Andhra, Accuses YSRCP Leaders of Atrocities

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of failing to take action against the culprits involved in the ongoing alleged atrocities against Dalits in the state.

Stepping up his attack on the ruling government, Naidu claimed that some YSRCP leaders have burnt down the house of a Dalit girl named Machcha Dhana Lakshmi at Mudinepalli village in Kaikalur area in Krishna district because she complained to the police against a local YSRCP leader for "misleading and betraying her".

In a statement, Naidu said that on coming to know about the police complaint, the ruling party leaders burnt down her house overnight. Now, the Dalit family was thrown on the roads with no roof of their own.

The TDP chief also claimed that the cases of atrocities against the Dalits in the state have increased in the last 15 months of YSRCP rule.

He also tweeted, This is horrific! Attacks on dalits are continuing unabated. Macha Dhanalakshmi’s house in Mudinepalli, Kaikaluru, was burnt down by members of the YSRCP party because she complained to the police against them. Family members were able to save their lives by a whisker."

In another tweet, Naidu said, "Unfortunately, all their belongings were reduced to ashes. AP has witnessed a sharp escalation in violence against Dalits in the last 15 months. The govt is failing its people, and attacks only seem to continue because of unrestrained arrogance of ruling party members."

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah has registered a complaint to the National SC Commission about the incident. He said, "YSRCP leader Sai Reddy cheated her (Dalit girl). When she made a police complaint, he along with some others tried to eliminate the girl and her parents by setting fire to their house."

Ramaiah also demanded that an attempt to murder case should be filed against Sai Reddy and other accused persons responsible for the attack on the victim's house. The National Commission should send a special team to probe this and other matters taking place in the state.