English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Chandrababu Naidu Conspired Against Telangana': TRS Steps up Attack on Andhra Pradesh CM
The TRS has been criticising the "grand alliance", claiming that Telangana's interests would suffer if the coalition came to power, in view of Naidu's alleged opposition to irrigation projects in Telangana.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Ruling TRS on Thursday intensified its attack on TDP, a partner in the Congress-led "grand alliance" for the coming Telangana assembly polls, alleging that its Chief N Chandrababu Naidu indulged in "conspiracies" against the interests of the state.
TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government T Harish Rao, who addressed an open letter to Naidu, claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister "conspired" against Telangana in irrigation, power and other sectors, a charge repeatedly made by the ruling party leaders in recent days and rejected by the opposition parties.
"Chandrababu Naidu is tooth and nail opposed to Telangana people and the formation of Telangana state. He did not tolerate Telangana movement. He cannot accept the word 'Telangana'," Harish Rao, a nephew of TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, told reporters.
In the letter, he listed 19 issues or alleged betrayals by Naidu against Telangana's interests. These included Naidu's opposition to Kaleswaram,Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other irrigation projects in Telangana, 'denying' Krishna river water to Telangana vis-a-vis Polavaram project, building "illegal" irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and denying Telangana's share of power from Sileru power plant.
The TRS has been criticising the "grand alliance", claiming that Telangana's interests would suffer if the coalition came to power, in view of Naidu's alleged opposition to irrigation projects in Telangana.
The "grand alliance" comprises Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier said the TRS should talk about the state government's performance rather than attacking the alliance between Congress and TDP.
TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government T Harish Rao, who addressed an open letter to Naidu, claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister "conspired" against Telangana in irrigation, power and other sectors, a charge repeatedly made by the ruling party leaders in recent days and rejected by the opposition parties.
"Chandrababu Naidu is tooth and nail opposed to Telangana people and the formation of Telangana state. He did not tolerate Telangana movement. He cannot accept the word 'Telangana'," Harish Rao, a nephew of TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, told reporters.
In the letter, he listed 19 issues or alleged betrayals by Naidu against Telangana's interests. These included Naidu's opposition to Kaleswaram,Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other irrigation projects in Telangana, 'denying' Krishna river water to Telangana vis-a-vis Polavaram project, building "illegal" irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and denying Telangana's share of power from Sileru power plant.
The TRS has been criticising the "grand alliance", claiming that Telangana's interests would suffer if the coalition came to power, in view of Naidu's alleged opposition to irrigation projects in Telangana.
The "grand alliance" comprises Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier said the TRS should talk about the state government's performance rather than attacking the alliance between Congress and TDP.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Mohammad Kaif Joins Delhi Daredevils as Assistant Coach
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
- Makers of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Sued for $50 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...