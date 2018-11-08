'Chandrababu Naidu Conspired Against Telangana': TRS Steps up Attack on Andhra Pradesh CM

Ruling TRS on Thursday intensified its attack on TDP, a partner in the Congress-led "grand alliance" for the coming Telangana assembly polls, alleging that its Chief N Chandrababu Naidu indulged in "conspiracies" against the interests of the state.TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government T Harish Rao, who addressed an open letter to Naidu, claimed that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister "conspired" against Telangana in irrigation, power and other sectors, a charge repeatedly made by the ruling party leaders in recent days and rejected by the opposition parties."Chandrababu Naidu is tooth and nail opposed to Telangana people and the formation of Telangana state. He did not tolerate Telangana movement. He cannot accept the word 'Telangana'," Harish Rao, a nephew of TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, told reporters.In the letter, he listed 19 issues or alleged betrayals by Naidu against Telangana's interests. These included Naidu's opposition to Kaleswaram,Palamuru-Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other irrigation projects in Telangana, 'denying' Krishna river water to Telangana vis-a-vis Polavaram project, building "illegal" irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and denying Telangana's share of power from Sileru power plant.The TRS has been criticising the "grand alliance", claiming that Telangana's interests would suffer if the coalition came to power, in view of Naidu's alleged opposition to irrigation projects in Telangana.The "grand alliance" comprises Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier said the TRS should talk about the state government's performance rather than attacking the alliance between Congress and TDP.