Chandrababu Naidu Cries Foul After Portion of TDP Leader's House Demolished over Alleged Encroachment

The Visakhapatnam civic body officials on Saturday demolished a part of former MP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Sabbam Hari's home due to alleged encroachment of government land, drawing protest from the opposition party. "Demolition was taken up with the help of police and encroached land taken in possession by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). A fence was put up around the said land," said a civic body official.

According to officials, Hari had allegedly encroached 212 square yards and failed to respond to a notice on Friday to remove the structure. "Since the security did not allow us inside to serve the notice and the building owner refused to accept it, the notice was posted on the wall of the building and recorded accordingly," said the official.

The unauthorised structure was built on the western side of APSEB park, for which Hari obtained permission to construct a two-floor residential building.

Incidentally, residents of APSEB colony had lodged a complaint with the civic body on September 5, saying that a part of the park was encroached by a private person using his power and influence. However, the demolition happened within a day of serving the notice.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu questioned the demolition. "I protest the demolition of TDP leader Sabbam Hari's home. What was the need to demolish it during the night," said Naidu.

He said that if a former MP faced a situation like this, what would be the fate of the common man.