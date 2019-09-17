Chandrababu Naidu Seeks CBI Probe into Ex-Andhra Speaker's Suicide, Alleges He was Harassed by YSRCP

Hyderabad: Alleging that harassment by YSR Congress Party led to the death of former Andhra speaker Kodela Siva Prasad, Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Naidu has raised doubts over the cause of death stated by the government and claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP is misleading the people by saying that Kodela died because of harassment by his son and daughter.

After paying a floral tribute to Siva Prasad’s body in NTR trust Bhavan in Hyderabad, Naidu said, “Kodela's son Siva Ram was abroad when he died. If he was in Hyderabad, police would have arrested him on murder charges.”

Naidu further alleged that it is a murder by the government that harassed him physically, mentally and financially as he rued over the suicide of a leader who served as an MLA, minister and speaker.

“Many of our party leaders have been charged with false cases. Including Siva Prasad Rao, many of our leaders were booked.” Naidu said.

Flaying the Jagan government, he also said that the chief minister is doing 'destructive politics' with a 'psycho mentality' to which even All India Services officials have surrendered.

Yesterday, Siva Prasad Rao hanged himself in his Banjara Hills residence, following which his family members shifted him to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer hospital, where he was brought in an unconscious state.

He died around 12 pm on Monday despite efforts by the doctors to save him.

After an autopsy at Osmania Hospital, the dead body of Siva Prasad Rao was shitted to the NTR trust Bhavan.

On Tuesday morning, the body was shifted to TDP state office at Guntur and will be taken to the diseased's native place Narasaraopet, where the final rites will be performed tomorrow.

