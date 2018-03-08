English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Status Demand Echoes in Bihar as RJD Says Nitish Kumar Has Forgotten Issue
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav referred allotment of a bungalow and Z Plus security cover to sharpen his attack saying Nitish has forgotten the long due demand for his personal gains.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (left) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to learn from Chandrababu Naidu and accused him of forgetting the demand of Special Category State to Bihar even as Nitish's colleague Pavan Verma raised the issue saying the state was getting a raw deal from the Centre.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav referred allotment of a bungalow and Z Plus security cover to sharpen his attack saying Nitish has forgotten the long due demand for his personal gains. He challenged the CM to hear the voice of ‘Antaratma’ and take a decision like Chandrababu did by pulling out from the union cabinet.
“I had written a letter to Nitish ji on Feb 5 to raise the demand of special category status with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he did not even reply to my letter. If Bihar’s demand is not met, he should resign and pull out from NDA”, he said.
The RJD found support from an unexpected quarter as JD(U) general secretary Pavan Kumar Verma also raised the issue saying it was an old demand from the state. However, JD(U) quickly distanced itself from his remark and termed it as his personal thought.
JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said, “We agree with a part of what Mr Pavan Verma has tweeted out. SCS is essential for the development of Bihar. However, JDU is not dissatisfied or angry when it comes to NDA . It was his personal view.”
On the stand of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said the JD(U)-led state government was getting all assistance from the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu was not the leader of his party.
Also Watch
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav referred allotment of a bungalow and Z Plus security cover to sharpen his attack saying Nitish has forgotten the long due demand for his personal gains. He challenged the CM to hear the voice of ‘Antaratma’ and take a decision like Chandrababu did by pulling out from the union cabinet.
“I had written a letter to Nitish ji on Feb 5 to raise the demand of special category status with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he did not even reply to my letter. If Bihar’s demand is not met, he should resign and pull out from NDA”, he said.
The RJD found support from an unexpected quarter as JD(U) general secretary Pavan Kumar Verma also raised the issue saying it was an old demand from the state. However, JD(U) quickly distanced itself from his remark and termed it as his personal thought.
JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi said, “We agree with a part of what Mr Pavan Verma has tweeted out. SCS is essential for the development of Bihar. However, JDU is not dissatisfied or angry when it comes to NDA . It was his personal view.”
On the stand of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said the JD(U)-led state government was getting all assistance from the Centre and Chandrababu Naidu was not the leader of his party.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Swiss Ace Roger Federer Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV