Chandrababu Naidu Forms Committee to Press for Andhra's Special Status, Will Sit on Dharna in Delhi on Feb 11

Intensifying his fight against the Union government, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to press for fulfillment of promises made in the state bifurcation act.The JAC named as 'Pratyeka hoda, Vibhajana hamila sadhana' will strive to impress the Centre to accord a Special Category Status (SCS) to the state and implement the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act.Naidu announced protests from February 1-13. ​On February 11, the Andhra CM will sit on a one-day dharna, which he has called 'Deeksha', in Delhi along with his MLAs, MPs and party leaders.Naidu also asked his party cadre to observe peaceful protests by sporting black badges and showing black flags when the Centre presents the interim budget for 2019-20.On February 12, the CM is planning to meet the President of India with a delegation to submit a memorandum."I have asked national leaders to support us in the protest. I don't think the Union government reacts positively but we have to pursue the things consistently," Naidu told the all party meeting.Andhra's other political parties did not attend the meeting, including YSR Congress, Congress, BJP, Janasena and left parties.Loksatha, Praja Shanti party, Aam Aadmi Party and some employee organisations were part of the all party meeting."Naidu could not get the support from the local parties. How would he even fight against the central government?" asked Kanna Laxmi Narayana, BJP state president. Janasena described the meeting as a non-serious one.Chalasani Srinivas, president of Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti, who attended the meeting asked the CM to get support from Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Reddy for his 'deeksha' in Delhi.