LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chandrababu Naidu Forms Committee to Press for Andhra's Special Status, Will Sit on Dharna in Delhi on Feb 11

On February 12, the CM is planning to meet the President of India with a delegation to submit a memorandum.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:January 30, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chandrababu Naidu Forms Committee to Press for Andhra's Special Status, Will Sit on Dharna in Delhi on Feb 11
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: Intensifying his fight against the Union government, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to press for fulfillment of promises made in the state bifurcation act.

The JAC named as ‘Pratyeka hoda, Vibhajana hamila sadhana’ will strive to impress the Centre to accord a Special Category Status (SCS) to the state and implement the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act.

Naidu announced protests from February 1-13. ​On February 11, the Andhra CM will sit on a one-day dharna, which he has called 'Deeksha', in Delhi along with his MLAs, MPs and party leaders.

Naidu also asked his party cadre to observe peaceful protests by sporting black badges and showing black flags when the Centre presents the interim budget for 2019-20.

On February 12, the CM is planning to meet the President of India with a delegation to submit a memorandum.

“I have asked national leaders to support us in the protest. I don’t think the Union government reacts positively but we have to pursue the things consistently,” Naidu told the all party meeting.

Andhra’s other political parties did not attend the meeting, including YSR Congress, Congress, BJP, Janasena and left parties.

Loksatha, Praja Shanti party, Aam Aadmi Party and some employee organisations were part of the all party meeting.

“Naidu could not get the support from the local parties. How would he even fight against the central government?” asked Kanna Laxmi Narayana, BJP state president. Janasena described the meeting as a non-serious one.

Chalasani Srinivas, president of Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti, who attended the meeting asked the CM to get support from Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Reddy for his ‘deeksha’ in Delhi.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram