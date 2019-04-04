Chandrababu Naidu Kicks Off Row, Says Will 'Claim Back' Bhadrachalam Temple from Telangana

TDP Supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "deceiving" the state.Addressing a rally in Prakasam district's Giddaluru, Naidu vowed that TDP will not allow BJP to win elections. "The Modi government deliberately denied funds and ignored the promise of giving special status to the state," he said.The leader further said that Bhadrachalam Temple belong the stated and they will take over it. "Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao had approached the Supreme Court to take control of the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects, and if this happens the interests of Rayalaseema would be endangered. If KCR kept hurting the self-respect of people of Andhra Pradesh, we will claim back Bhadrachalam," he said.The chief minister expressed surprise as to why Modi and KCR are supporting Jaganmohan Reddy who has criminal background and facing 31 cases. "I am doing a Yagna for state development which is being stalled by demons like Modi, KCR and Jagan," he said.