Chandrababu Naidu 'Leaked' Amaravati Capital Region Plan Before its Announcement, Alleges YSRCP Govt

Amaravati: The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has alleged that the Oppostion Telugu Desam Party, led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had leaked details about the Amaravati Capital Region before its official announcement in 2015. This comes a day before the state government is due to receive Bostan Consulting Group's reports on possible options to develop the capital city region.

YSRCP senior legislator and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said it was unconstitutional to leak information about the capital city region before it was announced. Naidu indulged in illegal practices and leaked government secrets even after taking oath as a chief minister, he alleged.

Talking to media in Amaravati on Thursday, he said Naidu, his son Lokesh and adopted son Pawan Kalyan were trying to intensify the protest for their political benefits.

Alleging that Naidu’s close aides had purchased the lands in the capital city region before the announcement, Rambabu asked Naidu to be ready for further consequences for the irregularities due to insider trading.

He further said that Naidu’s wife N Bhuvaneswari must return the lands that were purchased in the capital city region to the farmers instead of donating bangles for the protest.

"Why was Bhuvaneswari showing so much affection and sympathy for this specific protest when she has not been concerned about several other issues that took place in the past?" he questioned.

She had not come out during the Godavari Pushakaralu incident nor did she speak up when her father NTR was betrayed and politically back-stabbed, he added.

"Was it the love for people in the capital city region or the fear of losing their business?" he questioned.

Saying that Bhuvaneswari's action was quite surprising, the MLA suspected that there could be a conspiracy behind the sudden sympathy towards the people in the capital city region. He went on to allege that she was worried about properties that belong to her husband and son.

He cautioned the people living in the capital city region to beware of Naidu as he might turn a murder into suicide to come into power.

The MLA assured the people that the government would give them developed plots and that the development would be decentralized based on the recently constituted high power committee and Bostan Consulting Group's reports.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.