English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee to Meet Today as Oppn Moves To Cement Anti-BJP Bloc
Naidu is also expected to extend a personal invitation to Banerjee to join the opposition parties’ “anti-BJP meet” in Delhi on November 22.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Reuters)
Loading...
Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.
The meeting comes at a time when Naidu is calling for an “anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan”. The two leaders will discuss strategies required to unite the regional parties along with the Congress to take on BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting is likely to begin on Monday afternoon. The two chief ministers will address a joint press conference after the meeting, according to TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.
Naidu is also expected to extend a personal invitation to Banerjee to join the opposition parties’ “anti-BJP meet” in Delhi on November 22.
Party sources said Banerjee is willing to attend the meeting personally instead of sending a representative.
The opposition parties will meet to chalk the future course of action for the proposed mahagathbandhan against the BJP-led central government.
Earlier in March, the Bengal chief minister had welcomed Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) decision to quit the NDA and had urged all opposition parties to unite against the Centre’s “anti-people policies.”
Naidu’s stand to form an anti-BJP alliance along with the Congress and other parties can be termed as ‘political compulsion’ because TDP was formed on anti-Congress platform by his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
The meeting comes at a time when Naidu is calling for an “anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan”. The two leaders will discuss strategies required to unite the regional parties along with the Congress to take on BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting is likely to begin on Monday afternoon. The two chief ministers will address a joint press conference after the meeting, according to TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.
Naidu is also expected to extend a personal invitation to Banerjee to join the opposition parties’ “anti-BJP meet” in Delhi on November 22.
Party sources said Banerjee is willing to attend the meeting personally instead of sending a representative.
The opposition parties will meet to chalk the future course of action for the proposed mahagathbandhan against the BJP-led central government.
Earlier in March, the Bengal chief minister had welcomed Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) decision to quit the NDA and had urged all opposition parties to unite against the Centre’s “anti-people policies.”
Naidu’s stand to form an anti-BJP alliance along with the Congress and other parties can be termed as ‘political compulsion’ because TDP was formed on anti-Congress platform by his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manisha Moun Sends Reigning Champion Packing in Boxing World Championships
- Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film has No Hope Left in Domestic Market
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...