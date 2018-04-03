Chandrababu Naidu Meets Opposition Leaders, BJP Allies to Rally Support for No-Confidence Motion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met leaders of several political parties and even allies of the BJP, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, in Delhi on Tuesday to garner support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by the Telugu Desam Party.In his first visit to the capital after pulling the plug on the alliance with BJP, Naidu held a series of meetings in the Central Hall of the Parliament and explained to them the “injustice” being done to the five crore people of his state.Naidu also held one-on-one meetings with NC leader Farooq Abdullah, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi party, CPI’s D Raja, Venugopal from AIADMK, TRS leader Jitender Reddy and Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Derek O'brien from TMC, among several others.The TDP chief also met senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi and Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Veerappa Moily. TDP had earlier said that Naidu will not hold any meeting with national parties like BJP and Congress."The purpose of my visit is only on securing state’s interests & nothing political. I met and discussed present political scenario with various leaders, and highlighted the injustice being done. We are demanding the Centre to fulfil assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,” he said.The Chief Minister also handed over the booklets to the leaders, explaining how the Centre did injustice and failed to fulfill promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation.In an apparent swipe at the Narendra Modi dispensation, TDP MP T G Venkatesh told reporters earlier in the day, "The chief minister is meeting key leaders in Parliament to send across a message to the country that not only making commitments, but honouring it also is very important."Meanwhile, YSR Congress is gearing up to sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Bhavan after giving resignations from Lok Sabha at the end of session. The party is planning relay hunger strikes by students, party cadres and leaders across the state to mount pressure.