Chandrababu Naidu Not Interested in Federal Front at the Moment: TDP Leader

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a spate of meetings with regional party leaders here on Tuesday, but was "in no mood" to join a united opposition front at this juncture, a senior TDP leader said.The Telugu Desam Party chief would take a decision on a front only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP leader added."Naidu is in no mood to commit himself right now. He would rather wait for the results of the Lok Sabha polls and then decide his move. Right now he just wants to focus on Andhra Pradesh," the senior TDP leader, who has been accompanying the party chief, told PTI.The chief minister met leaders from parties across the political spectrum in a bid to garner support for the TDP's move to introduce a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament.He had talks with leaders of the TMC, NCP, DMK, AIADMK, SP and BSP. He met leaders from the Congress and NDA allies.Though at political loggerheads with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he also met K Kavitha of the TRS."It seems he is interested in looking at the numbers in a non-BJP non-Congress faction at the moment. He is not in a hurry to join any faction right away," an opposition leader.Naidu wanted to know more about the political alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, which led to the SP winning two seats in recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, a leader added.The TDP boss, who also met BJP's Hema Malini and Jayant Sinha, later said on Twitter that his meetings were mainly on the issue of "injustice" done to his state."Interacted with NCP president Sharad Pawar, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress regarding no-confidence motion, highlighted the injustice done to AP for its 'special status'," Naidu tweeted.After Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the capital last week, Naidu's Delhi sojourn fuelled speculation about the formation of a federal front ahead of the 2019 polls.