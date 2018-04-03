English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu Not Interested in Federal Front at the Moment: TDP Leader
The TDP boss, who also met BJP's Hema Malini and Jayant Sinha, later said on Twitter that his meetings were mainly on the issue of "injustice" done to his state.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a spate of meetings with regional party leaders here on Tuesday, but was "in no mood" to join a united opposition front at this juncture, a senior TDP leader said.
The Telugu Desam Party chief would take a decision on a front only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP leader added.
"Naidu is in no mood to commit himself right now. He would rather wait for the results of the Lok Sabha polls and then decide his move. Right now he just wants to focus on Andhra Pradesh," the senior TDP leader, who has been accompanying the party chief, told PTI.
The chief minister met leaders from parties across the political spectrum in a bid to garner support for the TDP's move to introduce a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament.
He had talks with leaders of the TMC, NCP, DMK, AIADMK, SP and BSP. He met leaders from the Congress and NDA allies.
Though at political loggerheads with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he also met K Kavitha of the TRS.
"It seems he is interested in looking at the numbers in a non-BJP non-Congress faction at the moment. He is not in a hurry to join any faction right away," an opposition leader.
Naidu wanted to know more about the political alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, which led to the SP winning two seats in recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, a leader added.
The TDP boss, who also met BJP's Hema Malini and Jayant Sinha, later said on Twitter that his meetings were mainly on the issue of "injustice" done to his state.
"Interacted with NCP president Sharad Pawar, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress regarding no-confidence motion, highlighted the injustice done to AP for its 'special status'," Naidu tweeted.
After Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the capital last week, Naidu's Delhi sojourn fuelled speculation about the formation of a federal front ahead of the 2019 polls.
Also Watch
The Telugu Desam Party chief would take a decision on a front only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP leader added.
"Naidu is in no mood to commit himself right now. He would rather wait for the results of the Lok Sabha polls and then decide his move. Right now he just wants to focus on Andhra Pradesh," the senior TDP leader, who has been accompanying the party chief, told PTI.
The chief minister met leaders from parties across the political spectrum in a bid to garner support for the TDP's move to introduce a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Parliament.
He had talks with leaders of the TMC, NCP, DMK, AIADMK, SP and BSP. He met leaders from the Congress and NDA allies.
Though at political loggerheads with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, he also met K Kavitha of the TRS.
"It seems he is interested in looking at the numbers in a non-BJP non-Congress faction at the moment. He is not in a hurry to join any faction right away," an opposition leader.
Naidu wanted to know more about the political alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the BSP, which led to the SP winning two seats in recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, a leader added.
The TDP boss, who also met BJP's Hema Malini and Jayant Sinha, later said on Twitter that his meetings were mainly on the issue of "injustice" done to his state.
"Interacted with NCP president Sharad Pawar, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress regarding no-confidence motion, highlighted the injustice done to AP for its 'special status'," Naidu tweeted.
After Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the capital last week, Naidu's Delhi sojourn fuelled speculation about the formation of a federal front ahead of the 2019 polls.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Pharrell Williams Slay it Together on a Fashion Magazine Cover; See Pics
- Pakistan's Shadab Khan Fined for Violation in West Indies T20I
- Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Announce Separation; Read Their Joint Statement
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches