Chandrababu Naidu or Jagan Reddy? Who is Astrologers' Pick to be Next Andhra CM
High drama unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 with reports of glitches in EVMs at several polling booths and Naidu calling for re-election.
File photos of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: As the fate of the TDP and YSRCP has been sealed in electronic voting machines on April 11, the astrologers in Andhra Pradesh are busy making predictions about the next probable chief minister in the state.
If the astrologers are to believed, the road ahead for TDP chief and present chief minister Chandrababu Naidu may be difficult.
Naidu had swept the 2014 Assembly elections, but is faced with ‘difficulties’ this election. “Mars and Ketu planet are creating hurdles. Transiting Mars and Ketu will be in conjunction between May 3, 2019 and November 6, 2019, which will be a very important phase for Naidu,” said famous astrologer Venu Swami, adding that Naidu may face challenges this year.
On the other side, YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy is confident of coming to power. Reddy’s party had fared badly in the 2014 Assembly elections. The fortune-tellers say that his ‘better times’ have started. “His better time starts from 2019 as Budha Maha Dasha starts from 2019. The planets are in favour of the YSRCP forming a strong government in Andhra Pradesh,” said astrologer Nallpeddi Shivarama Prasada Sharma.
But, if the Vastu is to be believed, then Naidu’s new home strengthens his chances of retaining the power, according to Vastu pandit Kommineni Malleshwara Rao. “Vastu of Chandrababu's new home which he constructed in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad favours his victory,” said Rao.
High drama unfolded in Andhra Pradesh on April 11 with reports of glitches in EVMs at several polling booths and Naidu calling for re-election. The voting in some polls went on till past midnight.
