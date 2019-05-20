Take the pledge to vote

Chandrababu Naidu Plans Protest in Delhi Against VVPATs Tomorrow, Oppn Leaders Expected to Join in

Chandrababu Naidu, who has raised the issue of VVPATs earlier too, said they fought the elections with “hard-core criminals” and were thus insisting on at least 50 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:May 20, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is spearheading efforts to cobble together a non-NDA front, will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday with other opposition leaders over VVPATs.

Naidu, who has raised the issue of VVPATs earlier too, said they fought the elections with “hard-core criminals” and were thus insisting on at least 50 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.

“There should be no objection from parties over counting of slips. The TDP was recently praised for its fight for transparent elections. Why is the BJP protesting against the move?” he asked.

The Telugu Desam Party chief also rubbished exit poll results, which showed that Jagan could ruin his kingmaker plans, saying several surveys were conducted over the years but they were confident of winning polls.

Naidu, who is scheduled to meet Mamata Banerjee later in the day, will visit Delhi along with the West Bengal Chief Minister to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

A day after exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, hectic parleys are being seen in the Opposition camp. Naidu’s meeting with Banerjee is the latest amid a series of similar interactions the Andhra CM has had with leaders such as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

