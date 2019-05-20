English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu Plans Protest in Delhi Against VVPATs Tomorrow, Oppn Leaders Expected to Join in
Chandrababu Naidu, who has raised the issue of VVPATs earlier too, said they fought the elections with “hard-core criminals” and were thus insisting on at least 50 per cent counting of VVPAT slips.
TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Image: News18)
Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is spearheading efforts to cobble together a non-NDA front, will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday with other opposition leaders over VVPATs.
