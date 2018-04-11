Chandrababu Naidu Questions PM Modi's fast, Says Centre Provoked AIADMK to Disrupt Parliament

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to observe a fast protesting the washout of Parliament's budget session, alleging it was the Centre which had caused the disruption by provoking the AIADMK over the Cauvery issue.Referring to the day-long fast to be observed tomorrow by Modi and other BJP MPs, Naidu claimed the Centre did not constitute the Cauvery Management Board because of upcoming elections in Karnataka.They government "provoked" the AIADMK and "ensured" that the MPs of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu stormed the well of the Lok Sabha and thereby did not allow the TDP to raise its demand (for granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh), he said here."How atrocious... And now he (Modi) says he will observe a protest... seeking to portray the opposition as wrong and he as right. Is it correct? Is it justified," the Chief Minister asked.Naidu, whose party recently snapped ties with the NDA, was addressing a meeting in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of social activist Jyotirao Phule. "A person of the stature of the Prime Minister should stand by his word. He should keep his word. It is not correct for him to provoke people of different states and foment hatred," he said in a hard-hitting speech.The TDP chief also wondered what happened to Modi's election-eve promise in 2014 of eradicating corruption within a year of coming to power. He had also promised that trials in criminal cases against political leaders would be completed in a time-bound manner and the guilty punished, Naidu said."But what is he doing now? What sort of signals is he giving by sheltering those facing corruption cases," he asked. Naidu alleged that the Modi government had taken Tamil Nadu politics into its grip and wanted to do so in Andhra Pradesh, too."They are thinking of winning seats with the support of another party but their games will not succeed in Andhra," he said. The TDP would organise a "massive" public meeting in the temple-town of Tirupati on April 30 to "remind Modi of the promises he made to the state exactly on the day four years ago", Naidu said. After quitting the NDA, the TDP had moved a notice for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government on the special category status issue.