Chandrababu Naidu Disputes Shah's Open Letter, Says it is Full of False Information

After BJP president Amit Shah, in an open letter, termed Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to quit the NDA alliance as “unfortunate and unilateral”, the latter hit back asking why was the BJP president “spreading lies”.“Amit Shah in his letter says Centre gave many funds to the state, we couldn't utilise them. They're trying to say Andhra Pradesh government is incapable. Our government has good GDP, agriculture and many national awards. That's our capability. Why are you spreading lies,” said Naidu in the state Assembly on Saturday.Shah’s letter said Naidu’s decision would be construed as “being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns”.The TDP pulled out of BJP-led alliance over the refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other commitments made at the time of state's division in 2014. The TDP has also given no-confidence notice against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, which could not be taken up due to an unending uproar in the Lower House.Hitting back at Shah, Naidu said: “Amit Shah's letter is full of false information which shows their attitude. Even now Centre is providing special benefits to North Eastern states. Had Andhra Pradesh been given the same hand holding, many industries would have come to the state.”In his letter to Naidu, Shah said the BJP had safeguarded the interests of “Telugu people of both the Telugu states”. “This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people…”“You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both the states,” Shah said in the letter.He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises.Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said "a perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state."Shah’s letter to Naidu comes around 10 days after the TDP leader wrote to the BJP chief, saying he felt “pointless” to continue in the NDA.