Chandrababu Naidu Slams Jagan Reddy, Accuses Him of Indulging in 'Murder Politics’

"TDP will not tolerate if the YSRCP leadership indulges in vendetta politics and kill our party activists,” Chandrababu Naidu said

PV Ramana Kumar |

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
File photos of Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy.
File photos of Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of encouraging YSR Congress men to kill his party activists after he came to power.

The former Andhra Chief Minister, who alleged Jagan is resorting to murder politics, predicted that YSRCP regime will collapse if the people revolt against the ‘anarchy prevailing’ in the state.

Naidu, who alleged there is no democracy, law and order in Jagan’s regime said “The opposition will play a constructive role for a better governance. TDP will not tolerate if the YSRCP leadership indulges in vendetta politics and kill our party activists.”

The TDP chief visited Virapuram village in Tadipatri mandal in Ananthapur and offered Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased TDP activist Bhaskar Reddy. Naidu also promised to provide education to the slain activist’s children through NTR Educational Trust.

The former Chief Minister expressed grief over the law and order state of Andhra and alleged the YSRCP is on a killing spree. “The YSRCP harassing the TDP leaders through false cases,” Naidu said.

Naidu also visited the kin of G Raju in Bathalapally who was killed by alleged YSR Congress workers on May 31.

Speaking to media at Kadapa Airport, Chandrababu said that victory and defeat are common in the polls. “YSRCP is indulging in murder politics. The TDP will not keep quiet. We will fight to protect the TDP workers,” Naidu said adding Jagan government should give a better governance than indulging in murders, attacks and anarchy. “Otherwise, Jagan government will face people’s ire,” Naidu warned.

