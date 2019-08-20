Chandrababu Naidu Smells Foul Play by Jagan Govt Behind 'Flooding' of His Rented House

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of hatching a conspiracy to drown his rented house located on the banks of Krishna River.

Naidu alleged that the Reddy government intentionally delayed the release of the Krishna water from the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects in order to sink his house. He also claimed that the floods could have been avoided had the water been released earlier.

“Officials came to my house while it was flooded. If my house has sunk, I feel the pain. Why were other ministers hovering around my house? Floods rendered thousands of poor people homeless, but officials were roaming around my house only. This government has also closed Anna canteens that provided subsidised meals at Rs 5. If canteens were available, it would have been useful for the victims,” he added.

After the Krishna floods became threatening, Naidu left his rented home and rushed to Hyderabad. The former chief minister returned to his house in Amaravati on Tuesday and visited the flood victims, assuring them of his help.

