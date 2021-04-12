Chandrababu Naidu Stages Sit-in over Stone Pelting at Tirupati Rally, Accuses YSRCP for Attack

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has staged a sit-in protest at Krishnapuram in Tirupati, after witnessing stone pelting on his election rally in his home district. Naidu was in a campaign for TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi in the temple city when the shocking incident took place. Naidu was quick to blame YSRCP for the stone pelting incidents and lashed out at chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the attack saying that the government is trying to threaten the opposition.

Two people were injured in the stone pelting. Naidu stopped the rally immediately and staged a sit-in protest against the stone pelting. Expressing solidarity with the injured, Naidu demanded a probe and action against the miscreants.

The TDP boss later went to teh police station along with other party leaders to file a complaint. Naidu had to wait outside as the cops prevented him from entering the police station after which Additional SP Supraja came out and spoke to him. Despite having Z+ security, miscreants managed to attack the rally, he said in protest of the incident.

He demanded the culprits to be booked as he hinted at YSRCP conspiracy in the attack.

