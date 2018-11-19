Chandrababu Naidu to Call on Mamata Banerjee Today, Extend Personal Invite for Mega Oppn Meet

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.The meeting comes at a time when Naidu is calling for an “anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan”. The two leaders will discuss strategies required to unite the regional parties along with the Congress to take on BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The meeting is likely to begin on Monday afternoon. The two chief ministers will address a joint press conference after the meeting, according to TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.Naidu is also expected to extend a personal invitation to Banerjee to join the opposition parties’ “anti-BJP meet” in Delhi on November 22.Party sources said Banerjee is willing to attend the meeting personally instead of sending a representative.The opposition parties will meet to chalk the future course of action for the proposed mahagathbandhan against the BJP-led central government.Earlier in March, the Bengal chief minister had welcomed Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) decision to quit the NDA and had urged all opposition parties to unite against the Centre’s “anti-people policies.”Naidu’s stand to form an anti-BJP alliance along with the Congress and other parties can be termed as ‘political compulsion’ because TDP was formed on anti-Congress platform by his father-in-law NT Rama Rao, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.