Chandrababu to Go on a 12-Hour Fast on Birthday to Push for AP's Special Status; Jagan Says Ridiculous

There would be no festivities or celebrations, but a 12-hour hunger strike for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday on April 20.Named as ‘Dharma Porata Diksha’ or ‘Fight for Justice’, Chandrababu Naidu had pledged to go on a hunger strike, as a protest on April 20th, demanding that the Centre grant the promised Special Category Status and fulfil commitments made in the AP Reorgansation Act.The fast will begin at 7 am in the morning and continue till 7pm in the evening at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada."Chandrababu Naidu wanted to dedicate the day to fight for the rights of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” said the Chief Minister’s Office.Interestingly, it is the first time that a Chief Minister of a state will go on a hunger strike on his birthday.Special arrangements have been made as thousands of people are expected to come to the venue and participate in "deeksha", expressing solidarity with the Chief Minister.Other TDP leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs would be participating in their respective constituencies, simultaneously.However, the main opposition leader and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Chandrababu Naidu of cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh."Where were his morals when our party MPs resigned and sat on indefinite fast seeking the special status in Delhi. He distanced himself then and now he wants to go on a day’s fast seeking SCS which is ridiculous, sacrilegious and absurd", said Jagan Reddy.Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one day fast protesting wash-out of budget session of Parliament, accusing the Centre of causing disruptions by provoking AIADMK over Cauvery issue.