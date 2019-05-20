English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Naidu Huddles With Mamata on May 23 Moves as Exit Poll Results Bring Oppn Heartbreak
The meeting comes a day after Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in an attempt to cobble up a third front against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu with Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: A day after the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, hectic parleys are being seen in the Opposition camp. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had been touring the country in an effort to unite opposition parties to halt BJP juggernaut, met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening.
The meeting comes a day after Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in an attempt to cobble up a third front against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.
"Naidu is holding a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both are deliberating on the strategies of the 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance)," a source said.
During his interaction with Banerjee, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, the source said.
Naidu had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. On Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Dubbing the exit polls "gossip", Banerjee Sunday said she doesn't trust such surveys as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.
Her remarks came after most exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some predicting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
(With PTI inputs)
