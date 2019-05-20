Take the pledge to vote

Naidu Huddles With Mamata on May 23 Moves as Exit Poll Results Bring Oppn Heartbreak

The meeting comes a day after Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in an attempt to cobble up a third front against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Naidu Huddles With Mamata on May 23 Moves as Exit Poll Results Bring Oppn Heartbreak
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu with Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, hectic parleys are being seen in the Opposition camp. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who had been touring the country in an effort to unite opposition parties to halt BJP juggernaut, met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday evening.

The meeting comes a day after Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in an attempt to cobble up a third front against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on May 23.

"Naidu is holding a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both are deliberating on the strategies of the 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance)," a source said.

During his interaction with Banerjee, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, the source said.

Naidu had a busy Sunday as he called on the Gandhis, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. On Saturday, he had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dubbing the exit polls "gossip", Banerjee Sunday said she doesn't trust such surveys as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

Her remarks came after most exit polls forecast another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some predicting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

(With PTI inputs)
