Chandrababu Naidu to Seek Support of Other Parties Against Centre Over Special Status

As TDP’s March 5 deadline for the NDA government to get Andhra Pradesh its ‘special status’ nears an end and promises remain unfulfilled, the party has declared an all-out war against the BJP-led Centre.A move that could have political implications ahead of the 2019 general elections, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has decided to approach all major political parties to seek their support and unite them on the issue of Andhra Pradesh getting special category status.TDP MP Galla Jayadev said, "The party has decided to write letters to all party presidents and floor leaders in the Parliament, explaining them the situation and seeking their support to get what was promised on the floor of the House at the time of bifurcation.""The issue has already become something of national importance and the fight is not just about justice for Andhra Pradesh, but concerns every state. It highlights the concern that if the Centre promises something, can the states believe it? Should it not be implemented in its true spirit?" Jayadev added.After a Parliamentary Board meeting on Friday, TDP leaders pressed upon their stand of an uncompromising fight, even taking up a legal battle in the Supreme Court to get provisions of the AP reorganization Act implemented."When a Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, it gets legal sanctity. If situation arises, we will even approach the court. But because of our alliance we are moving one step at a time," warned Galla Jayadev.Meanwhile, in yet another attempt to pacify the TDP supremo, BJP President Amit Shah spoke to him and invited him to discuss the commitments that were made at the time of the bifurcation.Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a delegation to be led by Union Minister Sujana Chowdhary to meet the central leadership in Delhi on March 5. The earlier meeting of the TDP leaders with several ministers had turned futile.Meanwhile, TDP MPs have decided to continue with their protests when the Parliament resumes its session on March 5. The party will also oppose the Finance Bill if amendments related to their demands are not mentioned when it is tabled in the Parliament.The ruling TDP is now demanding the special status for Andhra Pradesh after the Centre decided to continue to extend the special status to other states. The TDP clarified that the party had agreed for the “special package”, which was said to be equivalent to “special status” after recommendation of 14th Finance Commission.On the other hand, opposition YSR Congress is also mounting pressure on both BJP and TDP.YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off party MPs, MLAs, leaders to take part in a protest march to the Parliament. Party leaders, along with hundreds of distressed people from Andhra Pradesh, will hold a dharna on March 5 in New Delhi.YSR Congress has also decided to boycott the Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly beginning March 5. The party has decided to keep away from Assembly till action is taken against the 23 MLAs who unconstitutionally defected to TDP.YSRCP has decided to move a No-confidence Motion against the Centre on March 21 and if special status is not granted by end of this session, Jagan’s MPs would resign on April 6.