English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu to Sit on Hunger Strike in Delhi on Monday Demanding Special Status for Andhra Pradesh
The chief minister will sit on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu in black shirt, as part of his black day protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, in Amaravati on Feb 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on a day-long hunger strike in the national capital on Monday demanding special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The Telugu Desam Party had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.
Naidu will stage the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday. He will also submit a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.
The chief minister will sit on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.
Naidu is scheduled to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and also to the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before sitting on the hunger strike. Leader of several opposition parties are expected to extend their solidarity to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's protest, the statement said.
It may be noted that Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in October 2013, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified
Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal justice. He was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital the fifth day after his health deteriorated.
Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state.
After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Telugu Desam Party had walked out the BJP-led NDA last year protesting the "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.
Naidu will stage the 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday. He will also submit a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, an official statement said.
The chief minister will sit on a hunger strike along with his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. Members of state employee associations, social organisations and student organisations will also join the fast, it said.
Naidu is scheduled to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and also to the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before sitting on the hunger strike. Leader of several opposition parties are expected to extend their solidarity to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister's protest, the statement said.
It may be noted that Naidu had staged an indefinite fast at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in October 2013, demanding that if a separate state is carved out of then unified
Andhra Pradesh, both should get equal justice. He was forcibly shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital the fifth day after his health deteriorated.
Last year, the chief minister had observed fast Vijayawada on his birthday on April 20 demanding special status for the state.
After quitting the NDA in March last year, the TDP had also moved a 'no-confidence motion' in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018, which was defeated.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Dances His Heart Out at Daughter Soundarya's Sangeet, Watch Here
- Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During 3rd T20, Touches Feet and Gives Indian Flag
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
- Neha Kakkar Shares Details About Break-up; Anurag Kashyap Accuses Pritish Nandy of Extortion
- PSG's Edinson Cavani Doubtful for Man United Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results