Chandrababu Naidu to Undertake Praja Darbar Yatras Ahead of State Polls, Banks on Andhra Sentiment
The Andhra CM is busy finalising the TDP's final list of candidates for the upcoming elections in the state.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Amravathi: Days ahead of the state polls, CM Chandrababu Naidu plans to undertake Praja Darbar Yatras across Andhra Pradesh from March 13.
Naidu is expected to cover one district per day and participate in road shows and one public meeting, the TDP sources told News18.
Drawing inspiration from his Telangana counterpart KCR, who won a second term on pro-Telangana sentiment, Naidu is banking on the Andhra sentiment.
Hoping that welfare programmes like “annadatha sukhibhava (help for farmers)”, “pasupu-kumkuma ( help for self-help groups)” and doubling of old age pensions will help him win voters, he plans to take the message to the masses.
The TDP supremo believes that former Anakapalli MP Konathala Ramakrishna and some other prominent leaders will join his party during the tour. Naidu hopes that it will definitely help his party in the soon-to-be held polls.
It is the need of the hour to protect our Annadathas and uplift their morale. With schemes like Annadatha Sukhibhava, we are tackling the farmer debt crisis in AP while making efforts to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. pic.twitter.com/Orf74VRGyA— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 25, 2019
The TDP supremo believes that former Anakapalli MP Konathala Ramakrishna and some other prominent leaders will join his party during the tour. Naidu hopes that it will definitely help his party in the soon-to-be held polls.
