English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu Naidu Trying to Keep Congress Alive by Putting it on Ventilator, Says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh advised the Telugu Desam Party supremo to look into the Congress party's history before 'falling into its trap.'
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took potshots at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying the latter was trying to keep the Congress party alive by "placing it on a ventilator."
Singh advised the Telugu Desam Party supremo to look into Congress history before "falling into its trap."
"The Congress is not going to survive, Chandrababu. The UPA has now become a non-performing asset," Singh said.
The Union Home minister was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for BJPs Andhra Pradesh headquarters at Reddipalem near Guntur here.
"The Congress is taking its last breath. Chandrababu Naidu thinks he can keep it alive for a while by placing it on a ventilator. But the Congress is not going to survive," Singh asserted, indirectly referring to the TDPs efforts to tie-up with the Congress.
"Whoever fell into its (Congress) trap has gone," he remarked.
The veteran BJP leader said the opposition parties in the country now had only one agenda of stopping Narendra Modi from retaining power (in 2019).
The opposition was unable to digest Modi's popularity.
"The Prime Minister has been relentlessly working for the uplift of the villages, the poor, the farmers and the marginalized sections of the society.
It is because of Narendra Modi that India's status in the world has reached a new high. Hence, the opposition is seeking to stop him (from becoming PM again)," Singh said.
Singh also flayed congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "personal attacks" on the prime minister.
"The prime minister does not belong to any party. He is an institution. We have to respect the prime minister. We may criticise his policies but one should not indulge in personal attack," he noted.
Such personal attacks do not give any credit to the opposition party, nor were it good for democracy, Singh added.
He said coalition dharma was not a "compulsion" but a political "commitment" for the BJP.
It was the first time in the country's history that a non-Congress party secured power at the Centre with absolute majority in 2014, he said.
And, it was only the BJP that ran coalition governments successfully, Singh pointed out, referring to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government from 1999-2004.
It was a Telugu 'bidda' (Telugu son), P V Narasimha Rao who successfully ran a coalition government (1991-96) for full five years, Singh said.
Congress might have forgotten former prime ministers like P V Narasimha Rao and Lal Bahadur Shastri but the BJP and the nation would not forget them, he said.
"For us national interests are always above political interests. So we remember those former prime ministers who served the country well. The Congress remembers only those former PMs who had suffixes like Nehru and Gandhi.
If any party placed political interests above national interests, it is the Congress," Singh said.
Singh advised the Telugu Desam Party supremo to look into Congress history before "falling into its trap."
"The Congress is not going to survive, Chandrababu. The UPA has now become a non-performing asset," Singh said.
The Union Home minister was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for BJPs Andhra Pradesh headquarters at Reddipalem near Guntur here.
"The Congress is taking its last breath. Chandrababu Naidu thinks he can keep it alive for a while by placing it on a ventilator. But the Congress is not going to survive," Singh asserted, indirectly referring to the TDPs efforts to tie-up with the Congress.
"Whoever fell into its (Congress) trap has gone," he remarked.
The veteran BJP leader said the opposition parties in the country now had only one agenda of stopping Narendra Modi from retaining power (in 2019).
The opposition was unable to digest Modi's popularity.
"The Prime Minister has been relentlessly working for the uplift of the villages, the poor, the farmers and the marginalized sections of the society.
It is because of Narendra Modi that India's status in the world has reached a new high. Hence, the opposition is seeking to stop him (from becoming PM again)," Singh said.
Singh also flayed congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "personal attacks" on the prime minister.
"The prime minister does not belong to any party. He is an institution. We have to respect the prime minister. We may criticise his policies but one should not indulge in personal attack," he noted.
Such personal attacks do not give any credit to the opposition party, nor were it good for democracy, Singh added.
He said coalition dharma was not a "compulsion" but a political "commitment" for the BJP.
It was the first time in the country's history that a non-Congress party secured power at the Centre with absolute majority in 2014, he said.
And, it was only the BJP that ran coalition governments successfully, Singh pointed out, referring to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government from 1999-2004.
It was a Telugu 'bidda' (Telugu son), P V Narasimha Rao who successfully ran a coalition government (1991-96) for full five years, Singh said.
Congress might have forgotten former prime ministers like P V Narasimha Rao and Lal Bahadur Shastri but the BJP and the nation would not forget them, he said.
"For us national interests are always above political interests. So we remember those former prime ministers who served the country well. The Congress remembers only those former PMs who had suffixes like Nehru and Gandhi.
If any party placed political interests above national interests, it is the Congress," Singh said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Started These Questionable Trends and We Cannot Explain Why
- Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...