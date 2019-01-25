Chandrababu Naidu Wants Andhra People to Have More Than 3 Children, Assures Them Benefits

Setting aside the 'hum do, humare do' (we two, our two) national campaign, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has advised residents to have more than two children "without any worry".Addressing a gathering in Amaravati on Friday, Naidu said that he would get the clause quashed from the Panchayat Act, which does not allow a candidate to contest if he/she has more than two children."The young generation is either evading marriage or are not keen to have kids. Even if they do, they restrict it to just one child," he said, adding that the state government would encourage people who have three or four children."Birth rate is lower than the death rate nowadays. Right now, there isn't a problem but one should keep this in mind for the future of our country," Babu said.The move comes in as an attempt to avail certain population-based benefits which are extended by the 15th Finance Commission.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.