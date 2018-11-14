Chandrababu Naidu Wants to Run Telangana Through His Proxy Congress, Says TRS Leader KT Rama Rao

About 150 kms from Hyderabad is Sircilla town, headquarters for Rajanna Sircilla district. Apart from being a textile hub and home to thousands of weavers, what sets this region apart is that it is the constituency of Telangana IT minister. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, mostly referred to as KTR, is a three-time MLA from Sircilla. One of the most popular faces in the state, and a potential successor of K Chandrashekar Rao, is on full swing in his constituency.With the election fever heating up and the key opposition in Telangana, the Congress, working on an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and a few others in the same team, it may not be such a smooth ride for the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi this time.So, will it be KCR vs. Chandrababu in Telangana again? Definitely not, says KTR. “Chandrababu Naidu wants to control elections in Telangana, but that would not affect the outcome of the polls,” he adds. News18’scatches up with the minister, while on campaign in his Sircilla.My opinion would be biased. I am in the middle of a campaign. There is a lot of positive momentum. The general feeling across the state is that is a government that has delivered on welfare and development and has been a role model to other parts in the country. Not just we, but several eminent leaders and other Union ministers feel so. So, yes, there is a lot of positive buzz for us.There are two issues to it. We’ve only been in power for four years. Prior to this it was 67 years—50 years of Congress and 17 years of TDP – had they worked, there wouldn’t have been so many issues. We’ve made an earnest start and people believe that it will take time for us to deliver as well.I don’t’ see a great deal of dissatisfaction but there is bound to be a bit of an issue here and there. By and large—you will see, on December 11, the victory that we will achieve.: I wouldn’t call it a failure. Two things where we should have done a lot better, one is the housing programme – while it has been kick started- we should have expedited it.In fact 2,62,000 houses are under construction. We are spending Rs 18,000 crore – you will not see this scheme anywhere else in the country. We’ve only delivered about 13,000-14,000, which are not satisfactory.Secondly, while we have taken up employment and recruitment in government sector in big way—we’ve already completed 38,000 jobs—the expectation was even more. So, the alignment of expectation of employment in government sector, we could have handled it better.It is absolutely not Chandrababu Naidu vs KCR Let me point out Naidu wants to control the resources in Telangana and wants to run the state through a proxy vehicle and the proxy is chosen – it is Congress.Naidu is known as person who commercialises elections in AP. He is known to spend tones of money and we’ re worried that Naidu being CM of Andhra Pradesh might funnel in using the resources such as intelligence agencies he has at his disposal. His intelligence chaps were caught snooping in. We’ re worried that the ill-gotten wealth he has got, he will funnel and fund the Congress here and it might be a concern , but not that it would affect the outcome of elections.The world is not bipolar and it is not just UPA vs NDA. There is definitely scope for other parties which are neither in UPA nor NDA to come together. Unless our states are strengthened you will not see a stronger country. In our opinion, Congress and BJP have been miserable failures and there needs to be a viable alternative. Will this emerge in 2019? I don’t know. We do not view Indian politics as Chandrababu Naidu does. He seems to believe his once upon a time arch rival Congress is an answer and we do not believe it. People have tried it, tested it and are done with it.Telangana CM’s focus after December 11 is national politics. Our CM will have ample amount of time after December till the general elections 2019, he will explore that time to focus on federal front.: He has let down the country, he has let down Telangana. I will not even give him passing marks, as an individual. In 2019, I think people of the country will choose wisely. The two national parties are very biased and extremely partisan when it comes to implementing schemes and development. On the whole, the positivity there was in 2014 for Modi, certainly does not seem to be there anymore. The aura he projected back then isn’t there anymore. We will have to see which way will the wind blow.