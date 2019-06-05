Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Naidu Writes to Jagan, Wants 'Praja Vedika' to be Declared Residence Annex of LoP

The letter came even as the former chief minister has not yet been formally declared as the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Naidu Writes to Jagan, Wants 'Praja Vedika' to be Declared Residence Annex of LoP
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting that the 'Praja Vedika' here be declared as 'residence annex' of the Leader of Opposition.

The structure was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority to be used essentially for official meetings by the chief minister.

"Post Assembly elections 2019, following my demitting the CM office, I have decided to retain the same private house as per the agreed terms and conditions of the property owner. Since the Praja Vedika is located beside my existing residence, I am planning to retain it for my official use. As you are aware, I have been chosen as the leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party to discharge my responsibilities as leader of the opposition," Naidu wrote in his first formal letter to the chief minister.

Naidu requested that the Praja Vedika be declared as the residence annex of the leader of opposition "to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties."

He pleaded that his request "may be considered positively" and appropriate instructions be issued to the authorities concerned.

The letter came even as the former chief minister has not yet been formally declared as the Leader of Opposition.

The TDP, which suffered a rout in the recent assembly elections, has 23 MLAs in the Assembly.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram