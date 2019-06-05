Naidu Writes to Jagan, Wants 'Praja Vedika' to be Declared Residence Annex of LoP
The letter came even as the former chief minister has not yet been formally declared as the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting that the 'Praja Vedika' here be declared as 'residence annex' of the Leader of Opposition.
The structure was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority to be used essentially for official meetings by the chief minister.
"Post Assembly elections 2019, following my demitting the CM office, I have decided to retain the same private house as per the agreed terms and conditions of the property owner. Since the Praja Vedika is located beside my existing residence, I am planning to retain it for my official use. As you are aware, I have been chosen as the leader of Telugu Desam Legislature Party to discharge my responsibilities as leader of the opposition," Naidu wrote in his first formal letter to the chief minister.
Naidu requested that the Praja Vedika be declared as the residence annex of the leader of opposition "to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties."
He pleaded that his request "may be considered positively" and appropriate instructions be issued to the authorities concerned.
The TDP, which suffered a rout in the recent assembly elections, has 23 MLAs in the Assembly.
