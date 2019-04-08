English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrababu's Rival KCR Announces Support for Andhra's Special Status
K Chandrashekhar Rao's support for Andhra Pradesh's Special status comes amid his political rivalry with AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged Naidu has been attacking him.
File photo of TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Telangana chief minister and TRS party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao Monday said his party would support the demand for Special Category Status for neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing an election rally in Vikarabad in Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao said "Our MPs have already supported the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. We will continue to support. Our party and YS Jaganmohan Reddy's (YSR) Party together will get around 35 or 36 seats (out of 42 in the two states together) and we will fight for the SCS".
Chandrashekhar Rao's support for Andhra Pradesh's Special status comes amid his political rivalry with AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.
"Chandrababu Naidu has been attacking me. He cursed Hyderabad in the last two days and said that the city will lose its shine. The reality is he (TDP) is going to lose deposits in Andhra Pradesh. I am telling Naidu from this mammoth public meeting. Our MP's have supported the SCS demand in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past. We will continue to support," he said.
Naidu has been attacking KCR and alleging that he had come in the way of the grant of SCS to AP. The AP chief minister claims that KCR fears that industries would relocate from Hyderabad to AP.
