Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Chandrakantdada Patil in Kothrud Election Results 2019: BJP Party Leader Chandrakanta Patil Leading
Live election result status of Chandrakantdada Patil Kothrud Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Chandrakantdada Patil has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Chdrakantdada Patil is the state BJP president and is contesting his maiden assembly election from Kothrud constituency in Pune. He was elected cabinet minister of Maharashtra since July 2016 and is handling the revenue, relief and rehabilitation and public works department. Patil was appointed the guardian minister of Pune in 2019 after Girish Bapat resigned following his election as MP from Pune Lok Sabha constituency. A staunch BJP loyalist, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at the age of 18 in 1980. Patil joined the BJP in 2004 and was elected its vice president in 2013.
