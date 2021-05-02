Chandrakona Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chandrakona Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

232. Chandrakona (चंद्राकोना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chandrakona is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,79,591 eligible electors, of which 1,42,887 were male, 1,36,703 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chandrakona in 2021 is 957.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,320 eligible electors, of which 1,29,421 were male, 1,20,898 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,439 eligible electors, of which 1,13,065 were male, 1,03,374 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chandrakona in 2016 was 236. In 2011, there were 161.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chhaya Dolai of TMC won in this seat by defeating Santinath Bodhuk of CPIM by a margin of 38,381 votes which was 17.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chhaya Dolai of CPIM won in this seat defeating Sibaram Das of TMC by a margin of 1,296 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 232. Chandrakona Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chandrakona are: Arup Dhara (TMC), Sibaram Das (BJP), Akshay Khan (SUCOIC), Gouranga Das (RSMPA), Sudhir Ari (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.68%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.98%, while it was 92.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 407 polling stations in 232. Chandrakona constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 319. In 2011 there were 286 polling stations.

EXTENT:

232. Chandrakona constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chandrakona-I, 2.Ramjibanpur(M), 3. Kshirpai (M), 4.CDB Chandrakona-II, 5. Niz-Narajol GPs of CDB Daspur-I and 6. Chandrakona (M). It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Chandrakona is 414 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chandrakona is: 22°43’55.6"N 87°34’32.9"E.

