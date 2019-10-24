Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चंद्रपूर): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

71. Chandrapur (चंद्रपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,95,134 eligible electors, of which 2,02,650 were male, 1,92,467 female and 17 voters of the third gender. A total of 417 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 20334 49.19% Jorgewar Kishor Gajanan LEADING BJP 11886 28.75% Nanaji Sitaramji Shamkule INC 4379 10.59% Mahesh Marotrao Mendhe VBA 2651 6.41% Anirudha Dhonduji Wankar PPI(D) 621 1.50% Namdeo Atmaram Gedam BSP 442 1.07% Bhikkhu S. Buddhasharan NOTA 319 0.77% Nota RPI(KH) 208 0.50% Baban Mahadeo Ramteke AMPI 140 0.34% Adv.amrita Kumar Gogulwar IND 119 0.29% Mandeep Maroti Goradwar BRSP 96 0.23% Dr. Jyotidas Batau Ramteke IND 93 0.22% Tathagat Namdeo Petkar IND 51 0.12% Sandeep Madan Petkar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,58,250 eligible electors, of which 1,86,629 were male, 1,71,621 female and 17 voters of the third gender. A total of 417 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,04,673.

Chandrapur has an elector sex ratio of 949.75.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shamkule Nanaji Sitaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30772 votes which was 15.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.76% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shamkule Nanaji Sitaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 15410 votes which was 10.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 71. Chandrapur Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.46%, while it was 50.04 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.46%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 385 polling stations in 71. Chandrapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 344.

Extent: 71. Chandrapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Chandrapur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Ghugus and Chandrapur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chandrapur is: 19.9642 79.1989.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandrapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.