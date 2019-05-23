English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandrapur (चंद्रपूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
13. Chandrapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.13%. The estimated literacy level of Chandrapur is 82.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,269 votes which was 21.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ahir Hansaraj Gangaram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,495 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 33.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandrapur was: Ahir Hansraj Gangaram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,21,095 men, 8,32,595 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandrapur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chandrapur is: 20 80
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चन्द्रपुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); চন্দ্রপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); चंद्रपूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ચંદરપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சந்த்ராபூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); చంద్రపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಚಂದ್ರಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ചന്ദര്പുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Chandrapur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
47213
45.32%
Ahir Hansraj Gangaram
INC
44085
42.31%
Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar
VBA
8373
8.04%
Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole
NOTA
971
0.93%
Nota
BSP
937
0.90%
Shushil Segoji Wasnik
IND
474
0.45%
Namdo Keshao Kinake
APOI
433
0.42%
Nitesh Anandrao Dongre
IND
363
0.35%
Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare
BRSP
331
0.32%
Madavi Dashrath Pandurang
GGP
257
0.25%
Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao
IND
217
0.21%
Milind Pralhad Dahiwale
BMP
211
0.20%
Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale
PBI
171
0.16%
Madhukar Vitthal Nistane
IND
147
0.14%
Arvind Nanaji Raut
