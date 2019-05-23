Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandrapur (चंद्रपूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
13. Chandrapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.13%. The estimated literacy level of Chandrapur is 82.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

BJP
Ahir Hansraj Gangaram

BJP

Ahir Hansraj Gangaram

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,269 votes which was 21.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ahir Hansaraj Gangaram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,495 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 33.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.

Chandrapur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
47213
45.32%
Ahir Hansraj Gangaram
INC
44085
42.31%
Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar
VBA
8373
8.04%
Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole
NOTA
971
0.93%
Nota
BSP
937
0.90%
Shushil Segoji Wasnik
IND
474
0.45%
Namdo Keshao Kinake
APOI
433
0.42%
Nitesh Anandrao Dongre
IND
363
0.35%
Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare
BRSP
331
0.32%
Madavi Dashrath Pandurang
GGP
257
0.25%
Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao
IND
217
0.21%
Milind Pralhad Dahiwale
BMP
211
0.20%
Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale
PBI
171
0.16%
Madhukar Vitthal Nistane
IND
147
0.14%
Arvind Nanaji Raut

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.54% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandrapur was: Ahir Hansraj Gangaram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,21,095 men, 8,32,595 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandrapur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Chandrapur is: 20 80

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चन्द्रपुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); চন্দ্রপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); चंद्रपूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ચંદરપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சந்த்ராபூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); చంద్రపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಚಂದ್ರಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ചന്ദര്‍പുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
