Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Chandrapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 47213 45.32% Ahir Hansraj Gangaram Leading INC 44085 42.31% Balubhau Alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar VBA 8373 8.04% Adv. Rajendra Shriramji Mahadole NOTA 971 0.93% Nota BSP 937 0.90% Shushil Segoji Wasnik IND 474 0.45% Namdo Keshao Kinake APOI 433 0.42% Nitesh Anandrao Dongre IND 363 0.35% Rajendra Krishnarao Hajare BRSP 331 0.32% Madavi Dashrath Pandurang GGP 257 0.25% Shedmake Namdeo Manikrao IND 217 0.21% Milind Pralhad Dahiwale BMP 211 0.20% Dr. Gautam Ganpat Nagrale PBI 171 0.16% Madhukar Vitthal Nistane IND 147 0.14% Arvind Nanaji Raut

13. Chandrapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.62% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.13%. The estimated literacy level of Chandrapur is 82.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ahir Hansraj Gangaram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,269 votes which was 21.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ahir Hansaraj Gangaram of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 32,495 votes which was 3.61% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 33.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.29% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandrapur was: Ahir Hansraj Gangaram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,21,095 men, 8,32,595 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chandrapur is: 20 80Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चन्द्रपुर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); চন্দ্রপুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); चंद्रपूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ચંદરપુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); சந்த்ராபூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); చంద్రపూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಚಂದ್ರಾಪುರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ചന്ദര്‍പുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).