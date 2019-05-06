Amid Buzz of Federal Front Taking Shape, KCR Meets Pinarayi Vijayan; Next Stop in Tamil Nadu

Amid buzz of the federal front taking shape, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.The TRS chief has been proposing a non-BJP, non-Congress federal front at the Centre. As part of his plan, KCR has embarked on a tour of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.An official release said that the CMs will "discuss contemporary politics".Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has also called his Telangana counterpart, while Rao is expected to meet DMK president MK Stalin on May 13.The Telangana chief minister is hoping that both the DMK and the JDS join the federal front in a post-poll scenario, where regional parties would emerge as the key players.Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi in the evening. Naidu will spend a day in the capital mobilising support for his demand to count at least 50 per cent of the VVPAT slips along with the EVMs during the counting. The review petition will be heard in Supreme Court on Tuesday.Naidu is expected to leave for West Bengal on Wednesday morning and take part in a few election rallies of the TMC.In an interview to News18 Network editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi earlier, Mamata Banerjee had predicted that neither the NDA nor the UPA coalitions would come to power next month and that India may see a "new combination" government at the Centre.When asked if she was in touch with Naidu and KCR for a federal front, she replied "absolutely". "Yes, we are together. I have good relations with everyone," she said."This time, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh will be critical. These two states will make the government. Even in other states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the BJP will not be able to win a single seat. They won’t win any seats in Punjab and Delhi either. Even in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP’s tally will be reduced to 60 and 40. So where will they get the seats from," Banerjee had said.